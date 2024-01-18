Thursday, January 18, 2024
A regional law firm and a nonprofit have renewed their leases at 33 North Dearborn.
AmTrust RE Secures Two Lease Renewals Totaling 20,000 SF at Chicago Office Tower

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — AmTrust RE has secured two lease renewals totaling more than 20,000 square feet at its 33 North Dearborn office property in Chicago. The building totals 330,000 square feet. Regional law firm Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen PC renewed its lease for 13,383 square feet. KIPP Foundation, a nonprofit that trains and develops educators to lead KIPP schools, signed a lease for its 6,617-square-foot office. David Knight, Ethan Braham and Luke Wuchenich of Advocate Commercial Real Estate Advisors represented both tenants. In September 2023, AmTrust unveiled plans for a $50 million capital improvements programs at two of its Chicago properties, including 33 North Dearborn. Construction is underway, and the initiative marks the initial stage of the company’s $100 million commitment to upgrading its Chicago portfolio.

