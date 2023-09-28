Thursday, September 28, 2023
This rendering shows plans for the new second-floor amenity space at One East Wacker.
AmTrust RE Unveils Plans for $50M Capital Improvements Program at Two Office Properties in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — AmTrust RE has unveiled plans for a $50 million capital improvements program at two of its Chicago office properties, One East Wacker and 33 North Dearborn. The improvements will provide tenants with a “hospitality-inspired setting,” equipped with amenities, modern finishes and furniture, and elevated conveniences. This initiative marks the initial stage of the company’s $100 million commitment to upgrading its Chicago portfolio. Additionally, AmTrust has enlisted Stream Realty Partners to manage leasing for its Chicago office portfolio.

At One East Wacker, AmTrust will upgrade the property’s exterior and entrances along both Wacker Drive and State Street, create multiple spec suites and fulfill a corridor and restroom renovation. Additional plans call for a comprehensive lobby renovation envisioned by Chicago-based Eastlake Studio; creation of a comprehensive amenity floor on the second level overseen by wellness amenities management service Lulafit; and significant renovations to the top-floor lounge on the 41st floor. The office tower spans 540,000 square feet.

Improvements to the 330,000-square-foot 33 North Dearborn include renovating and expanding the fourth-floor conference center to double in size; creating an outdoor tenant roof deck; enhancing building conveniences such as expanding the bike room; new ground-floor retail offerings; aesthetic upgrades to the building entrance and lobby; multiple new spec suites; and revamped corridors and restrooms.

