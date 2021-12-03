AmTrust Realty to Invest $100M in Chicago Office Portfolio

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — AmTrust Realty Corp. plans to invest approximately $100 million in its Chicago office portfolio over the next two years. The portfolio consists of 6 million square feet across seven buildings located in the Central and East Loop. AmTrust has selected JLL as the leasing agent for the properties. Newly appointed AmTrust President Jonathan Bennett will lead capital improvements efforts and oversee leasing for the portfolio, along with Anne Holker, who was recently promoted to AmTrust’s managing director of leasing and acquisitions.

Citing the rise in downtown office vacancy rates and an increasingly competitive talent market, AmTrust says it has recognized the need to upgrade and reposition several of its Chicago properties to attract new tenants and bring employees back into the office. The first asset to receive improvements will be the nearly 1 million-square-foot building at 30 N. LaSalle St., which was built in 1975. Melissa Rubenstein, Joseph Gordon, Craig Coupe, Ellen Trager and Anna Panici of JLL are leading leasing efforts. AmTrust’s portfolio spans 12 million square feet across New York, Illinois and Ohio.