AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

AmTrustRE Agrees to Buy Midtown Manhattan Office Building for $217M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and development firm AmTrustRE has entered into an agreement to buy 260 Madison Avenue, a 22-story office building in Midtown Manhattan, for roughly $217 million. The approximately 570,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1952 and was roughly 68 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Hanesbrands, MGM, Regus, McLaughlin & Stern and Marcus & Millichap. AmTrust plans to invest between $60 million and $70 million in capital improvements to the building. The seller was The Sapir Organization.

