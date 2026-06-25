AmTrustRE Secures Six Leases Totaling 95,000 SF at Chicago’s One East Wacker Office Tower

CHICAGO — Owner AmTrustRE has secured six leases and expansions totaling nearly 95,000 square feet at One East Wacker, a 41-story office tower overlooking Chicago’s Riverwalk and River North. The transactions include three new tenants and three renewals spanning both office and retail floors.

O’Hagan Meyer Law Firm has expanded its footprint to 46,192 square feet across the 32nd, 34th and 35th floors. John Goodman, Isabel Schwartz and Eric Feinberg of Savills represented the tenant.

Shore Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has renewed and grown its presence to occupy 14,475 square feet on the 24th floor. Brad Serot of CBRE represented the tenant.

Atwell, an engineering and construction consulting firm, will relocate within the building to a 7,813-square-foot space on the 19th floor. Janessa Biller and Sarah Silva of JLL represented the tenant.

AmTrust North America Inc., a global property and liability insurer, has signed a full floorplate lease for 14,946 square feet on the 21st floor. The tenant was unrepresented in the lease.

Ashling Partners LLC, a technology and professional services firm, has joined the tower, occupy 5,627 square feet on the 16th floor. Jeff Skender and Jack Tunnicliff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Rounding out the new tenants is Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea, which joins the building’s ground floor retail corridor with 5,181 square feet. Fairgrounds is expected to open in the second half of 2026 along with Espiritu, an upscale Mexican-American dining concept from the restaurateurs behind Chicago Cut Steakhouse.

Erica Marshall, Wendy Katz and Mark Gunderson of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord across all office transactions. John Vance and William Winter of Stone Real Estate represented the landlord in the retail transactions. Jonathan Hyman of Metro Commercial Real Estate represented Fairgrounds, while Dana Moyles represented Espiritu.