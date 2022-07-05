Analog Devices Sells 127,574 SF R&D Facility in Milpitas, California to Cannae Partners

Located at 275 S. Hillview in Milpitas, Calif., the freestanding property features 127,574 square feet of R&D space.

MILPITAS, CALIF. — Analog Devices has completed the disposition of a freestanding research and development (R&D) property located at 275 S. Hillview Drive in Milpitas. A partnership controlled by San Francisco-based Cannae Partners acquired the asset for $32.8 million. The new ownership plans to renovate and re-tenant the property.

The 127,574-square-foot facility features 35,862 square feet of Class 10 cleanroom and service space with a fully operational, 7,669-square-foot sub-fab and four 2,500 kVA substations with capacity for 10 megawatts of power.

The building is situated on 6.4 acres and is surrounded by retail amenities, housing and transportation, as well as semiconductor and technology companies. The seller used the property as a semiconductor fabrication facility.

Todd Beatty, Steve Horton, Kelly Yoder and Carrick Young of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.