Anatomy Opens New 15,000 SF Location at Regatta Harbour in Miami

Anatomy

The Regatta Harbour location will be Anatomy’s fourth location in South Florida, and Anatomy is Regatta Harbour’s first tenant.

MIAMI — Anatomy has opened a new location at Regatta Harbour, a 9.5-acre mixed-use development underway in Miami. Anatomy is a progressive fitness community that integrates exercise programing with wellness and beauty. The Regatta Harbour location will be Anatomy’s fourth location in South Florida, and Anatomy is Regatta Harbour’s first tenant.

Situated at 3385 Pan American Drive, Anatomy encompasses 15,000 square feet of space. Anatomy’s Regatta Harbour site houses “The Sanctuary,” which is the gym’s signature recovery and regeneration component. It also features cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, a variety of open-air outdoor workout programing and a Kids Club as an added amenity for families.

Accessible by land and sea along Coconut Grove’s historic Dinner Key, Regatta Harbour is slated for a 2022 completion date. Designed by Arquitectonica, the development will feature more than 100,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and restaurants.

The first phase of the multi-stage project was completed in 2019 with its marina following a $5.5 million overhaul of the former Grove Key Marina site. Regatta Harbour will preserve and renovate historic airplane hangars utilized in the early 1900’s as the first continental Naval air station and later by Pan Am Airways.

Regatta Harbour is adjacent to Miami City Hall and close to residential and commercial projects, such as OMA-designed Park Grove, CocoWalk, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Grove at Grand Bay Luxury Residences and Mr. C Hotel & Residences.

Lyle Stern and Sara Wolfe of Koniver Stern Group are overseeing leasing of Regatta Harbour’s commercial space. The TREO Group is a Miami-based real estate investment firm.

