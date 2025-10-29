Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Bon-Air-Medical-Cener-Larkpsur-CA
Located at 18 Bon Air Road in Larkspur, Calif., Bon Air Medical Center features 27,297 square feet of medical office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaHealthcareWestern

Anchor Health Properties Acquires Bon Air Medical Center in Larkspur, California for $24M

by Amy Works

LARKSPUR, CALIF. — Wareham Development Corp. has completed the sale of Bon Air Medical Center, a medical outpatient building in Larkspur, to Anchor Health Properties for $24 million. Situated on 3.6 acres at 18 Bon Air Road, Bon Air Medical Center features 27,297 square feet of multi-speciality medical outpatient space. The two single-story buildings are fully leased to MarinHealth and offer a variety of services, including cardiovascular medicine, orthopedics, imaging and spinal care. Evan Kovac, Andrew Milne, John Chun, Matt DiCesare, Anthony Sardo, Erik Hanson and Rob Hielscher of JLL represented the seller in the deal.

