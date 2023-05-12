Anchor Health Acquires Medical Office Building in Metro Atlanta, Plans 40,000 SF Development

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Anchor Health Properties has acquired a 40,000-square-foot medical office building in Lawrenceville, roughly 30 miles outside Atlanta. Located at 595 Hurricane Shoals Road N.W. in Gwinnett County, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor Northside Health, Fresenius Medical Care, Georgia Nephrology, Palmetto Infusion, Amedisys Home Health and Gwinnett Pediatrics.

Anchor’s acquisition also included an adjacent outparcel, and the company has announced plans to develop a three-story, 40,000-square-foot medical office building at the site. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, and Women’s Group of Gwinnett has committed to occupy 16,000 square feet upon completion.

Michael Lipton and Josh Gregory of Colliers’ Atlanta office represented Anchor in the transaction. The team also represented Women’s Group Georgia in leasing negotiations. Brandon Wallace of Meadows & Ohly represented the undisclosed seller, and Wintrust Bank provided debt financing services. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.