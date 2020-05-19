REBusinessOnline

Anchor Health Properties Acquires Medical Office Building in Metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County for $5.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

Two tenants, Northeast Atlanta Ear, Nose & Throat and Eastside Heart and Vascular, fully occupy Walther Professional Center in Lawrenceville, Ga.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — Anchor Health Properties has acquired Walther Professional Center, an 18,471-square-foot medical office building in Lawrenceville, for $5.3 million. Two tenants, Northeast Atlanta Ear, Nose & Throat and Eastside Heart and Vascular, fully occupy the single-story building. The property is located at 766 Walther Road NW, a mile from Northside Hospital-Gwinnett and 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Charlottesville, Va.-based Anchor Health manages more than 5 million square feet of medical office space nationwide. Steve Hall and Kevin Markwordt of Transwestern represented the seller, ENTOB LLC, in the transaction.

