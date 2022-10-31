Anchor Health Properties Acquires Metro Boston Medical Office Building for $15.1M

BRAINTREE, MASS. — Virginia-based investment firm Anchor Health Properties has acquired a 47,530-square-foot medical office building in the southern Boston suburb of Braintree for $15.1 million. Robert Griffin, Frank Nelson, Michael Greeley and Blake McLaughlin of Newmark represented the seller, Foxfield LLC, in the transaction and procured Anchor Health as the buyer. The building was 94 percent leased to 16 tenants at the time of sale.