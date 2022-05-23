Anchor Line, Northwood Top Out 215,000 SF Life Sciences Building Near Boston

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based developer Anchor Line Partners and international asset management firm Northwood Investors has topped out 60 First Street, a 215,000-square-foot life sciences project located across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. The five-story property, which is a redevelopment of the former Sears building, includes ground-floor retail space and has been fully preleased. Biotech startup Prime Medicine has committed to 148,000 square feet across three floors, and RNA editing company Korro Bio has leased 50,000 square feet across two floors. Full completion of the project is slated for early 2023.