Anchor Point Capital Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Plaza Diamond Bar Office/Retail Campus in Los Angeles County

by Amy Works

DIAMOND BAR, CALIF. — Anchor Point Capital has arranged the sale of Plaza Diamond Bar, a two-building office and retail property in Diamond Bar, approximately 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Two separate buyers, both private investors, acquired the assets for a combined total of $12.2 million. The seller of both assets was a partnership led by Metro Properties LLC.

The office building, located at 2040 S. Brea Canyon Road, sold as an all-cash deal, and the retail building, at 2020 S. Brea Canyon Road, sold with a creative seller financing structured by Anchor Point Capital.

Built in 2007, the two-story, 25,000-square-foot office building was 40 percent occupied by a variety of medical and related tenants. Built in 1980 and renovated in 1992, the single-story, 8,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building was 50 percent leased at the time of sale.

Eric Vu of Newport Beach-based Anchor Point Capital handled the transactions.

