Wednesday, September 4, 2024
In addition to the new round of anchor tenants joining Beafuort Station, The Morgan Cos. plans to break ground this fall on an Aldi grocery store at the center.
Anchor Retailers Including Old Navy, Ulta Beauty Open at Beaufort Station in Coastal South Carolina

by John Nelson

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less and PetSmart have recently opened their doors at Beaufort Station, a new power shopping center underway in Beaufort, a city in coastal South Carolina. The Morgan Cos., through its affiliate firm Beaufort Station Partners, developed the property and will continue to oversee its management. Reynolds Robinson of Principal Partners is responsible for leasing at the center.

Other recent openings include Mattress Firm, Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below. America’s Best Eyeglasses, Chicken Salad Chick, Panda Express, Surcheros Fresh Mex and Fifth Third Bank plan to open at Beaufort Station in the coming weeks. Additionally, Parkers Kitchen is also under construction and a new ALDI grocery store will start construction this fall.  

