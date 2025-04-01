Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Anderson Merchandisers Signs 30,342 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Anderson Merchandisers, which provides both data analytics and supply chain solutions to the retail industry, has signed a 30,342-square-foot office headquarters lease in Plano. The company is relocating from Granite Park to the entire top floor of the 210,000-square-foot Apex at Legacy building. Conor McCarthy and Jayme Schutt of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Brownlee, Gini Rounsaville and Michael Williams, also with JLL, represented the landlord, a partnership between Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners.

