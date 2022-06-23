REBusinessOnline

Andes Coil Processors to Open 151,693 SF Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Steel products provider Andes Coil Processors will open a 151,693-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Worth. The facility will be situated within the 64-acre Sylvania Industrial Park, which is located at the site of former American Manufacturing of Texas plant on the city’s north side. Andes Coil Processors plans to hire 30 to 50 new employees and as part of a $5 million capital investment in the local economy. Dallas-based CanTex Capital acquired Sylvania Industrial Park in December, and the space is now ready for occupancy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  