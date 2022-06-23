Andes Coil Processors to Open 151,693 SF Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Steel products provider Andes Coil Processors will open a 151,693-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Worth. The facility will be situated within the 64-acre Sylvania Industrial Park, which is located at the site of former American Manufacturing of Texas plant on the city’s north side. Andes Coil Processors plans to hire 30 to 50 new employees and as part of a $5 million capital investment in the local economy. Dallas-based CanTex Capital acquired Sylvania Industrial Park in December, and the space is now ready for occupancy.