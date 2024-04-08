Monday, April 8, 2024
Andiamo Pasta & Chops to Debut at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Andiamo Pasta & Chops will open at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, a northern suburb of Detroit. The restaurant comes from Michigan-based Joe Vicari Restaurant Group. The concept will be something new for Michigan restaurants, but the idea will be mirrored off Joe Vicari’s Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Andiamo Pasta & Chops is slated to open this summer in the 7,670-square-foot space formerly home to Brio Italian Grille at 17430 Hall Road. Renovation plans call for the space to be completely redesigned and reconfigured around a central bar, which will become the centerpiece of the new restaurant. There will also be a lounge area, two dining rooms and a separate banquet area.

The Mall at Partridge Creek is a 640,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center that is home to more than 80 stores, restaurants and entertainment sites. The mall is leased and managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group.

