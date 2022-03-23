REBusinessOnline

AndMark Management Co. Sells Paseo Del Sol Multifamily Community in Tucson for $33.6M

Located in Tucson, Ariz., Paseo Del Sol features 152 apartments, a pool, clubhouse and covered parking.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based AndMark Management Co. has completed the disposition of Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit multifamily property located at 6280 S. Campbell Ave. in Tucson. Los Angeles-based Element Property Co. acquired the asset for $33.6 million, or $221,382 per unit.

Built in 1994, Paseo Del Sol features 38 two-story buildings offering 76 three-bedroom/two-bath and 76 four-bedroom/two-bath units that range in size from 1,050 square feet to 1,150 square feet. Onsite amenities include a pool, clubhouse and covered parking.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal. Northmarq Phoenix’s Debt & Equity team of Griffin Martin, Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaq and Tyler Woodard arranged a $27.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition.

