Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., the Storage King USA facility features 681 climate-controlled self-storage units. (Photo source: Google Earth)
Andover Properties Buys 215,748 SF Self-Storage Facility in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Andover Properties has acquired a self-storage facility situated on 23 acres in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Andover will rebrand the 215,748-square-foot facility under its Storage King USA brand. Previously, the asset operated as AAA Platte Self Storage. The property has 681 climate-controlled units in a variety of sizes.

The Storage King USA portfolio now totals 158 facilities in 18 states across the country, with five assets in Colorado.

