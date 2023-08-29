Andover Properties Buys 215,748 SF Self-Storage Facility in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Andover Properties has acquired a self-storage facility situated on 23 acres in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Andover will rebrand the 215,748-square-foot facility under its Storage King USA brand. Previously, the asset operated as AAA Platte Self Storage. The property has 681 climate-controlled units in a variety of sizes.

The Storage King USA portfolio now totals 158 facilities in 18 states across the country, with five assets in Colorado.