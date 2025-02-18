Tuesday, February 18, 2025
The Rockingham, N.C., facility represents the 15th location for the Storage King USA brand in North Carolina.
Andover Properties Buys 500-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rockingham, North Carolina

by John Nelson

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — New York-based Andover Properties has purchased a self-storage facility located at 102 W. Greene St. in Rockingham, about 70 miles southeast of Charlotte. Renovated in 2022, the property comprises nearly 500 climate-controlled units and spans 63,000 square feet.

The facility represents the 15th North Carolina facility for Andover’s Storage King USA brand. The property features three loading docks, multiple levels of storage units, keypad-controlled entry and 24/7 video surveillance. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

