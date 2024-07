LIBERTY HILL, TEXAS — New York City-based Andover Properties has completed a 137-unit self-storage expansion project at its Storage King facility located at 14774 W. State Highway 29 in Liberty Hill, about 35 miles north of Austin. The project increased the facility’s existing volume of climate-controlled space by 20,201 net rentable square feet, or 75 percent. The expansion also created options for boat and RV storage, with spaces ranging in size from 12 x 40 feet to 12 x 25 feet.