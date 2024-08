PALM COAST, FLA. — Andover Properties has opened a new self-storage facility at 5622 State Highway 100 E in Palm Coast, a city on Florida’s Atlantic Coast midway between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach. Operating under the company’s Storage King USA brand, the 105,330-square-foot property totals 656 units, 564 of which are climate-controlled. The facility also features a 5,400-square-foot covered drive-thru canopy and 38 outdoor parking spaces.