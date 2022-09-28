Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and entertainment facility in Grand Prairie, located in the central part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake activity, the center will include laser tag, arcade and virtual reality games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which will be the second in the DFW area and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based concept, is scheduled to open before the end of 2023.