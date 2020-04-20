REBusinessOnline

Andrew Franz Architect to Design Renovation of 11,000 SF Community Center in Harlem

Posted on by in Civic, Development, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Andrew Franz Architect will design the renovation of the 11,000-square-foot Washington Houses Community Center in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. The community center offers a range of education, wellness, and community-building resources to local youths and seniors. The Andrew Franz team will transform key spaces of the facility including the entrance, reception and waiting areas and senior center. The team will also enhance the natural lighting and acoustics of the entire facility. The Criminal Justice Investment Initiative of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office will fund the renovations.

