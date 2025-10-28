Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Wellspring Apartments is reserved for seniors earning at or below 60 and 50 percent of the area median income.
ANF Completes 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in South Florida

by John Nelson

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. — Construction and development firm ANF has completed the construction of Wellspring Apartments, a new affordable seniors housing community located in Opa-locka, roughly 15 miles northwest of Miami. The Integral Group was the developer.

Totaling 99 units, Wellspring Apartments features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residences are reserved for seniors earning at or below 60 and 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), with 67 units reserved for residents earning at or below 50 percent of AMI and 32 units reserved for residents earning at or below 60 percent of AMI.

Amenities at the 81,350-square-foot property include a computer and library room, fitness center, community center with a full kitchen and a covered terrace.

