ANF Delivers First Phase of Parks at Delray Development in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — ANF has delivered Phase I of Parks at Delray, a 43-acre mixed-use development located at 2100 S. Congress Ave. in Delray Beach. ANF worked on behalf of the ownership group, which comprises 13th Floor Investments, Key International, CDS International Holdings and Wexford Capital.

The first phase of Parks at Delray, which ANF topped out in September 2023, includes 420 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 580 to 1,400 square feet, as well as three-bedroom townhomes ranging in size from 1,670 to 1,770 square feet.

Designed by MSA Architects, the community’s resort-style amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, social lounge and green spaces. When fully built out, Parks at Delray will feature 747 multifamily units, approximately 10 percent of which will be designated as workforce housing.