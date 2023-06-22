Thursday, June 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Southpointe Vista is an affordable housing development in Miami's Goulds neighborhood that will feature two 10-story residential towers connected by a central paseo.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

ANF Group Begins Construction on 332-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — General contractor ANF Group has begun construction on Southpointe Vista, a two-phase affordable housing development in Miami that will total 332 units. McDowell Housing Partners is the developer of the two 10-story residential towers, which will be connected by a central paseo. Located at 21255 117th Court in the city’s Goulds neighborhood, the towers will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom residences reserved for households earning up to 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include community rooms, laundry facilities, a cybercafé, fitness room and onsite management offices, as well as two two-story parking garages. This project was partly funded through Miami-Dade County’s Public Housing and Community Development Department with $2.5 million in surtax funds. Southpointe Vista’s first tower is scheduled for completion in fourth-quarter 2024.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 121-Room Hampton Inn &...

Stream Realty Partners Arranges 25,324 SF Office Lease...

LORE to Develop $500M Multifamily Project in Miami’s...

Lovett Industrial Acquires 328 Acres Near Port of...

Jamestown Tops Out Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building at...

Ackerman Purchases New 212,232 SF Distribution Center in...

Southwest Value Partners, AEG Sign Iconix Fitness to...

SWBC to Develop 293-Unit Apartment Community in West...

Avison Young Brokers $20M Sale of Multifamily Development...