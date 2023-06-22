ANF Group Begins Construction on 332-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Miami

MIAMI — General contractor ANF Group has begun construction on Southpointe Vista, a two-phase affordable housing development in Miami that will total 332 units. McDowell Housing Partners is the developer of the two 10-story residential towers, which will be connected by a central paseo. Located at 21255 117th Court in the city’s Goulds neighborhood, the towers will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom residences reserved for households earning up to 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include community rooms, laundry facilities, a cybercafé, fitness room and onsite management offices, as well as two two-story parking garages. This project was partly funded through Miami-Dade County’s Public Housing and Community Development Department with $2.5 million in surtax funds. Southpointe Vista’s first tower is scheduled for completion in fourth-quarter 2024.