REBusinessOnline

ANF Group Breaks Ground on 227-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Cutler Bay, Florida

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Sol Vista is an affordable seniors housing development coming to Cutler Bay, Fla.

CUTLER BAY, FLA. — General contractor ANF Group Inc has broken ground on Sol Vista, a 227-unit affordable seniors housing community in Cutler Bay, approximately 20 miles south of downtown Miami. MRK Partners and Cypress Equity Investments are co-developers on the project. The two companies are partnering with the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade County, the Florida Housing Finance Corp., R4 Capital LLC and R4 Capital Funding to finance the development. Sol Vista’s affordability will be preserved for more than 30 years, thanks to a new regulatory agreement on the property.

The plans call for a three-story parking garage and an eight-story residential building. The garage will include EV chargers for electric vehicles as they continue to grow in popularity. All apartments will be reserved for those age 62 and older and those earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), approximately $40,980 for one-person households or $46,800 for two-person households. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  