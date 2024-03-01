ANF Group Tops Out $100M University Station Mixed-Use Development in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — ANF Group has completed vertical construction at University Station, a $100 million mixed-use project in Hollywood, roughly 10 miles outside Fort Lauderdale. A public-private partnership between the City of Hollywood and Housing Trust Group (HTG) is the developer. Located at 421 N. 21st Ave., 309 N. 21st Ave. and 2031 Polk St., the development will comprise two residential towers and a standalone parking garage.

Upon completion, the property will feature 216 apartments, more than 2,000 square feet of commercial space, 12,210 square feet of educational space for Barry University’s College of Nursing and Health Services and 635 parking spaces. More than half of the parking spaces (365) will serve the Broward Commuter Rail South Station that is planned between Tyler and Taylor streets along the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway.

Apartments at the development, which will span 621 to 899 square feet in one- and two-bedroom layouts, will be reserved for residents earning between 22 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Monthly rental rates for the units will range from $374 to $1,634. Amenities will include a fitness center, multipurpose room and a swimming pool.

The project team includes civil engineer HSQ Group, structural engineer BNI Engineers, MEP engineer Consulting Engineers, interior designers B. Pila Design Studio and Kaller Architecture and landscape designer Witkin Hults + Partners. Completion is scheduled for spring 2025.