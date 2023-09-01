Friday, September 1, 2023
Upon completion, Parks at Delray will feature 747 multifamily units, as well as retail and office space.
ANF Group Tops Out First Phase of 43-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Construction firm ANF Group Inc. has topped out the first phase of Parks at Delray, a 43-acre mixed-use development underway at 2100 S. Congress Ave. in Delray Beach. Upon completion, the property will feature residential, retail and office space. The 747-unit residential portion will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 580 to 1,400 square feet, as well as three-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,670 to 1,770 square feet. Retail space at the development will total roughly 40,000 square feet, and the office building will comprise 68,000 square feet.

ANF is completing the project on behalf of the developers, 13th Floor Investments, Key International, CDS International Holdings and Wexford Capital. MSA Architects is the architect, and CIBC Bank is providing construction financing. Construction began in March of this year, and Phase I is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

