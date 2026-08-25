Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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Completion of All Seasons Delray is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.
DevelopmentFloridaSeniors HousingSoutheast

ANF Tops Out Luxury Seniors Housing Community in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Construction and development firm ANF Group Inc. has completed the topping out of All Seasons Delray, a luxury senior living community currently underway in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. Beztak is the developer.

Located at 15650 Lyons Road in Delray Beach, the property will feature 153 units, with 92 independent living apartments and 61 assisted living residences. Amenities will include a swimming pool, landscaped courtyard, pub, theater, library, game room, fitness center, pottery and arts studios, multipurpose activity spaces and an onsite medical center.

Completion of All Seasons Delray is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. Construction on the community began in late 2025.

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