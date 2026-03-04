ANF Tops Out Sevilla Apartments at Downtown Doral in South Florida

DORAL, FLA. — ANF has topped out Sevilla, a seven-story midrise apartment project underway within the $1 billion Downtown Doral development. The developer, locally based Codina Partners, plans to fully deliver the 405-unit community by year-end 2027. Situated on 4.2 acres at the corner of NW 53rd Street and NW 52nd Terrace, Sevilla will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 720 to 1,708 square feet.

The property will also include 15,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, including a resort-style pool deck with beach entry, private cabanas, grilling stations and a Zen courtyard with a large dog park. The rooftop deck will also offer pickleball courts, a yoga yard, walking paths and lounge areas. Indoor amenities will include a two-story fitness center, resident lounge and a ride-sharing lobby.