FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Angel Commercial has negotiated the $2.4 million sale of a 4,500-square-foot retail property in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Fairfield. The property at 1610 Post Road is located in the downtown area and is fully leased to tenants such as Greek restaurant Lantern Point Taverna, confectionary Bonkers Cupcakes and boutique clothing store BoHo Prep. Jon Angel of Angel Commercial brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.