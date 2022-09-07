Angel Commercial Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

NORWALK, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm Angel Commercial has negotiated the $2.7 million sale of a 5,732-square-foot retail strip center located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Subway and Mattress Firm. Brett Sherman of Angel Commercial represented the seller, JA Real Property Corp., in the transaction. Bryan Atherton and Matt Renzulli of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer.