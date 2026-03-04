Angelic Real Estate Holdings, JDI Realty Buy Medical Office Building in Eagle River, Alaska

EAGLE RIVER, ALASKA — Angelic Real Estate Holdings, along with its institutional partner JDI Realty, has purchased 17101 Snowmobile Lane in Eagle River, a suburb of Anchorage. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2008, the two-story building offers just under 20,000 square feet of rentable medical office space. The new ownership plans to upgrade the property with advanced digital building monitoring and control systems, as well as some aesthetic interior and exterior improvements. Since 2021, Angelic has owned the sibling medical office building in Palmer, Alaska, a 25-minute drive from the Eagle River asset.

The acquisition was financed with a loan from First National Bank Alaska, procured by Angelic Real Estate, the affiliated brokerage arm of Angelic Real Estate Holdings.