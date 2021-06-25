REBusinessOnline

Angelo Gordon & Co. Sells Medical Office Building in Northern California to Morgan Stanley for $64.4M

Sutter Health, Stanford Health Care and DaVita are anchor tenants at the 106,018-square-foot medical office building located at 1720 El Camino Real in Burlingame, Calif.

BURLINGAME, CALIF. — Angelo Gordon & Co. has completed the disposition of a medical office building located at 1720 El Camino Real in Burlingame. Morgan Stanley acquired the asset for $64.4 million.

The 106,018-square-foot building is immediately adjacent to the 241-bed, acute-care Sutter Health Mills-Peninsula Medical Center. The medical office building is anchored by Sutter Health, Stanford Health Care and DaVita. The property features recently renovated common areas and extensive medical buildouts, including a 10,300-square-foot endoscopy center in the Sutter Health space. The property also includes a five-story, 396-stall parking garage that provides direct access into the building from each floor.

Steven Golubchik, Seth McKinnon, Ben Appel and Darren Hollak of Newmark’s Northern California Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.

