Angelo Gordon Receives $49M Refinancing for Stanford Place III Office Building in Denver

Located in Denver, Stanford Place III features 367,455 square feet of Class A office space.

DENVER — Angelo Gordon has received a $49 million loan for the refinancing of Stanford Place III, a Class A office building in Denver. Prime Finance provided the loan, which Jeff Halsey and Brady O’Donnell of CBRE Capital Markets arranged.

Located at 4582 S. Ulster St., Stanford Place III features 367,445 square feet of office space with immediate access to interstates 25 and 225. The property features a deli/café, tenant lounge, structured parking, nine-foot ceilings, a training center, secure bike barn and 22,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates.

Current tenants include AIMCO, RS&H and Kimley Harris. SteelWave serves as property manager.

