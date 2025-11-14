Angstrom NA to Relocate Global Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Angstrom NA LLC has unveiled plans to relocate its global headquarters to the newly renamed Angstrom Office Center in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. Located on Telegraph Road, the office property totals 233,400 square feet across six stories. Angstrom will occupy the sixth floor. Rick Ax and Brad Margolis of NAI Farbman negotiated the lease. Over the past five years, the building has undergone more than $20 million in upgrades, including a newly built cafeteria, coffee bars, lounge spaces, game rooms and conference rooms. Angstrom is a tier 1 full-service supplier for automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers. The company’s current headquarters are at 2000 Town Center in Southfield.