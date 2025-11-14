Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The company will occupy the sixth floor of the newly renamed Angstrom Office Center in Southfield.
Leasing ActivityMichiganMidwestOffice

Angstrom NA to Relocate Global Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Angstrom NA LLC has unveiled plans to relocate its global headquarters to the newly renamed Angstrom Office Center in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. Located on Telegraph Road, the office property totals 233,400 square feet across six stories. Angstrom will occupy the sixth floor. Rick Ax and Brad Margolis of NAI Farbman negotiated the lease. Over the past five years, the building has undergone more than $20 million in upgrades, including a newly built cafeteria, coffee bars, lounge spaces, game rooms and conference rooms. Angstrom is a tier 1 full-service supplier for automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers. The company’s current headquarters are at 2000 Town Center in Southfield.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 75-Room MainStay...

Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens 2,325 SF Restaurant in...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Stonemont Financial Group Secures 450,112 SF Lease at...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers Sale of 199,919 SF...

Interra Realty Arranges $12.2M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Retail Center...

JLL Brokers Sale of 146,366 SF Office Building...

Largo Capital Arranges $9M Refinancing of Industrial, Office...