Anish Hotels Group Sells Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown for $43.3M

PHOENIX — Anish Hotels Group has completed the disposition of Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown to Chatham Lodging Trust for $43.3 million, or $293,000 per room. Chatham funded the purchase using proceeds from recent asset sales and available cash.

Located at 125 E. Jackson St., the six-story hotel features 148 guest rooms and is connected to the historic Fuller Paint Company Building, which offers a customized reception area, guest lobby, 1,200 square feet of meeting space and a signature food and beverage outlet. Island Hospitality Management will manage the hotel.

Carter Gradwell, Jennifer Bergamo and Rick Rush of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.