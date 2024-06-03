Monday, June 3, 2024
Home2-Suites-Phoenix-AZ
Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown features 148 guest rooms and is connected to the historic Fuller Paint Company Building.
AcquisitionsArizonaHospitalityWestern

Anish Hotels Group Sells Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown for $43.3M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Anish Hotels Group has completed the disposition of Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown to Chatham Lodging Trust for $43.3 million, or $293,000 per room. Chatham funded the purchase using proceeds from recent asset sales and available cash.

Located at 125 E. Jackson St., the six-story hotel features 148 guest rooms and is connected to the historic Fuller Paint Company Building, which offers a customized reception area, guest lobby, 1,200 square feet of meeting space and a signature food and beverage outlet. Island Hospitality Management will manage the hotel.

Carter Gradwell, Jennifer Bergamo and Rick Rush of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

