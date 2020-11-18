Anji Logistics Expands North American Division in Roseville, Michigan

ROSEVILLE, MICH. — Anji Logistics USA has subleased a 129,021-square-foot warehouse located at 30450 Little Mack Ave. in Roseville from Blue Bell Mattress Co. The third-party logistics provider is headquartered at a larger facility in nearby Warren. Anji Logistics USA is the North American branch of China-based automotive logistics service provider, Anji Automotive Logistics. Anji offers services such as international freight forwarding, inbound and outbound logistics, finished vehicle transportation, border transportation and warehousing management. Jason Capitani of L. Mason Capitani represented Anji in the sublease.