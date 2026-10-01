Ann Arbor Housing Commission, Related Midwest Break Ground on 330-Unit Affordable Housing Community

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Related Midwest and the Ann Arbor Housing Commission have broken ground on The Adeline, a 20-story affordable housing community with 330 units in downtown Ann Arbor. The Adeline will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts, all of which will be reserved for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Approximately one-third of units will be set aside for households earning less than 30 percent of AMI. Completion is slated for 2028.

The all-electric building will incorporate a geothermal system as its primary heating and cooling source. The Adeline is Related’s first building nationally, and one of the largest affordable housing communities in Michigan, to utilize geothermal energy.

The building’s ground floor will include two storefronts collectively offering more than 6,000 square feet of retail space, along with a resident lobby, mail room and package room. Designed by SmithGroup, the tower will sit atop a two-story podium. The second floor will house amenities such as a lounge, multipurpose classroom, indoor children’s playroom, fitness center and resident storage space.

The Adeline takes its name from Robert and Adeline Thompson, who in 1964 opened DeLong’s Bar-B-Q Pit in a converted gas station at 314 Detroit St. across from Ann Arbor’s Farmers Market. The restaurant, one of the city’s historic Black-owned businesses, was a fixture of the local culinary scene for 37 years.