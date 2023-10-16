Ann Taylor Factory Store Opens at Outlets of Des Moines

ALTOONA, IOWA — Ann Taylor Factory Store has opened at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona. The store marks the first Ann Taylor Factory Store in the state of Iowa. The 4,000-square-foot store offers a wide selection of dresses, suits, separates and casual wear in regular and petite sizes as well as shoes and accessories. Outlets of Des Moines is home to retailers such as Coach Outlet, Nike Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Under Armour Factory House, Levi’s Outlet Store, American Eagle and Victoria’s Secret.