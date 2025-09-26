Annex Group Breaks Ground on $25.8M Affordable Housing Community in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Annex Group has broken ground on Union at Rose Park, a $25.8 million affordable housing community in Milwaukee. The property will offer 75 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for households earning a range of income levels starting at 30 percent of the area median income to market rate. Nine units will be targeted to veterans. Amenities will include a community room, fitness center and business center. The development will include rooftop solar panels and is designed to meet Enterprise Green Community Standards.

Project partners include Ware Malcomb, raSmith, Integrity Structural Corp., Latimer Sommers & Associates, Terracon, Heartland Energy Consultants, Baker Tilly, ACC Management Group and Impact Housing Indiana, an organization dedicated to supporting residents of affordable housing communities within Annex’s portfolio. Impact Housing Indiana will have a dedicated onsite space within Union at Rose Park.

Advantage Capital provided more than $9 million in federal equity and just under $3 million in state credit equity for the project. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority allocated 4 percent tax credits, approximately $13.5 million in tax-exempt bonds and both a $1 million Vacancy-to-Vitality loan and a $125,000 Infrastructure Access Funding loan. Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust served as construction lender, providing more than $18 million and later as the permanent financing lender with over $8 million. Additionally, the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee offered $750,000 in Brownfield funding aid.

The project marks Annex’s first community in Wisconsin.