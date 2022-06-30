Annex Group Breaks Ground on $34.4M Affordable Housing Community in Lincoln, Nebraska
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Annex Group has broken ground on Union at Middle Creek, a $34.4 million affordable housing community in Lincoln. The property’s 192 units will be designated for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center and nature trail. The development, slated for completion in early 2024, marks Annex Group’s first in Nebraska. Project partners include R4 Capital Funding as lending partner and R4 Capital as equity partner. The project team includes Summit LIHTC Consulting, REGA Engineering Group, Wallace Architects and NP Dodge Management Co.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.