MEMPHIS, TENN. — The Annex Group has broken ground on a new, 542-bed student housing community at the University of Memphis. Situated within the Park Avenue Campus, the property will feature studio, two- and four-bedroom units, as well as study spaces, social spaces, outdoor living areas and grab-and-go dining options.

The opening is scheduled for fall 2026. This marks The Annex Group’s second student housing community in the Memphis market.