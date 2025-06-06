Annex Group Breaks Ground on $60M Affordable Housing Development in Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. — The Annex Group has broken ground on Union at Tower District, a roughly $60 million affordable housing community in Topeka. The 4-acre project will offer 250 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for households earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. There will be two four-story buildings and one three-story building. Amenities will include a courtyard, dog park, playground, community center and fitness center.

Project partners include BVH Architecture, REGA Engineering, SBB Engineering, the City of Topeka and Impact Housing Indiana Corp. Citi Community Capital served as both the construction lender and permanent lender. Stifel Public Finance underwrote $35 million in bonds issued by Shawnee County. The Kansas Housing Resources Corp. allocated 4 percent tax credits and tax-exempt bonds. Additional financial support came from WNC, the federal credit investor, and Advantage Capital, the state credit investor. The city provided RHID funding.

The project marks Annex Group’s first community in Topeka and its third in Kansas. Completion is slated for January 2027.