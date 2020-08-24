REBusinessOnline

Annex Group Completes Development of 146-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Bloomington, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — The Annex Group has completed the development of Union at Crescent, a 146-unit affordable housing community in Bloomington near Indiana University. The eight-acre project features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a community and business center, exercise facility and playground. The property features both affordable housing units as well as market-rate units. The affordable units are designated for residents who earn between 50 and 70 percent of the area median income. Finance partners include T&H Investment Properties, Indiana Housing Community Development Authority, R4 Capital and R4 Capital Funding. Axis Architecture + Interiors and Smith Brehob & Associates made up the design team. Crestline Communities will manage leasing efforts.

