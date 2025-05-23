Annex Group Opens 174-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Corvallis, Oregon

CORVALLIS, ORE. — The Annex Group has opened Union at Pacific Highway, an affordable housing property in Corvallis. Construction on the $56 million community began in early 2023, with the property — managed by Avenue5 Residential — now 99 percent leased.

Union at Pacific Highway features 174 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for individuals and households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Situated on more than 7 acres, the property offers a community center, fitness center, playground, community gardens, a dog park, dog wash, business center, activity rooms and a picnic area.

Partners on the project include Oregon Housing and Community Services, the City of Corvallis, Linn-Benton Housing Authority, Structure Development Advisors as the LIHTC consultant, KTGY as architect and DEVCO Engineering as civil engineer. Additionally, Piper Sandler placed the tax-exempt bonds and NDC provided more than $19 million in tax credit equity.