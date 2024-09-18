Annex Group Opens $23M Workforce Housing Community in Bloomington, Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — The Annex Group has opened The Annex of Bloomington, a $23 million workforce housing community located on South Grant Street in Bloomington. The property features 102 studio, one- and two-bedroom units across two buildings. The community is within walking distance of the Indiana University campus. Retail space on the first level is home to a new Bru Burger location from Cunningham Restaurant Group and Coffee Beanery. The project team included Gilliatte General Contractors Inc., architect KTGY and engineer Smith Design Group Inc. STAR Financial Bank provided $18.1 million in funding.