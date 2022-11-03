REBusinessOnline

Annex Group to Build 200-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Union at Tryon in Charlotte will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will target households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Annex Group has plans to develop Union at Tryon, a 200-unit affordable housing community located at 614 Rocco Road in Charlotte. Situated on more than seven acres, the $44 million property will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will target households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a community center, business center, fitness center, playground, walking trails, outdoor grilling area and community gardens.

Annex Group’s partners on the project include architect KTGY, civil engineer Tarr Group and LIHTC consultant Shelter Investments Development Corp. Financial partners include Merchants Capital, which directly provided a $31 million construction loan and a $20.8 million Freddie Mac loan; tax credit equity partner Aegon Asset Management, which provided $18 million in equity; and INLIVIAN (Charlotte’s housing authority) that issued $20.8 million in bonds. The Annex Group is providing property management services for Union at Tryon, which is expected to open in spring 2025.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  