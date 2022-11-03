Annex Group to Build 200-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Charlotte

Union at Tryon in Charlotte will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will target households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Annex Group has plans to develop Union at Tryon, a 200-unit affordable housing community located at 614 Rocco Road in Charlotte. Situated on more than seven acres, the $44 million property will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will target households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a community center, business center, fitness center, playground, walking trails, outdoor grilling area and community gardens.

Annex Group’s partners on the project include architect KTGY, civil engineer Tarr Group and LIHTC consultant Shelter Investments Development Corp. Financial partners include Merchants Capital, which directly provided a $31 million construction loan and a $20.8 million Freddie Mac loan; tax credit equity partner Aegon Asset Management, which provided $18 million in equity; and INLIVIAN (Charlotte’s housing authority) that issued $20.8 million in bonds. The Annex Group is providing property management services for Union at Tryon, which is expected to open in spring 2025.